AUSTRAC Alerts Federal Police to Hamas Fundraising on Telegram Messaging App

Summary: Australia’s counter-terrorism financing agency, AUSTRAC, has reported appeals on the Telegram messaging app for cryptocurrency donations to fund Hamas to the federal police. A Telegram channel titled “Support Palestine” has been spreading antisemitic content and soliciting donations in bitcoin, ethereum, and tether for Hamas’ terrorist fighters. AUSTRAC has warned that financing terrorism is a crime under Australian law and has reported the Telegram activity to the sanctions office of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil has cautioned Australians against providing monetary support to Hamas, as it is illegal under Australian law. She suggested that those who want to support civilians in Gaza should do so through reputable aid organizations like the Red Cross. AUSTRAC’s regulatory power does not extend to policing communication devices or social media platforms like Telegram, but it is responsible for regulating cryptocurrency exchanges and ensuring compliance with international money transfer and terrorist financing laws. Australian cryptocurrency exchanges will face tougher regulatory and licensing laws from 2024. Israeli law enforcement has also taken action to halt the flow of crypto funding to Hamas closing more than 100 accounts linked to crypto exchange Binance and seizing millions of dollars of cryptocurrencies.

Definitions:

– AUSTRAC: Australia’s counter-terrorism financing agency that regulates money transfer businesses and enforces compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

– Cryptocurrency: A digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security and operates independently of a central bank.

– Telegram: A cloud-based instant messaging app that allows users to send messages, photos, videos, and files, as well as create groups and channels. It has gained popularity for its privacy features and encryption.