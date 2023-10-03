Bitcoin Futures Slip as Rising Bond Yields and Lukewarm Launch of Ethereum ETFs Impact Crypto Market

Bitcoin futures experienced a decline after reaching a multi-month high of around $28,500 on Monday. The cryptocurrency fell to $27,100 before recovering to trade at around $27,600 on Tuesday. One of the factors affecting Bitcoin’s performance is the rise in bond yields, which provides stiff competition for risky investments like cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the lackluster launch of seven Ether futures ETFs, including names like BitWise Ethereum Strategy ETF and ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF, did not help bolster confidence in the crypto market.

The response to the Ether ETFs’ launch may indicate that the overall crypto market is weaker than some investors had anticipated. Bitcoin enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but the tepid reception to the Ether ETFs suggests that the sentiment might not be as strong.

In addition to these developments, the start of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial on Tuesday could discourage potential investors from entering the crypto market. The trial involves Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, and is closely watched the industry.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has proposed charging European users a monthly fee as a workaround for the European Union’s rules on personalized, targeted advertising. Meta’s proposal includes a fee of €10 ($10.50) per social media site and an additional €6 to add the other platform, offering an ad-free version of the app. However, this pricing has drawn criticism from EU regulators, who argue that it may be too expensive for most users and raise concerns about privacy being tied to one’s ability to pay.

While Meta’s attempt to generate additional revenue through subscriptions might face obstacles, it could also result in a shift in the user base. If only those who can afford the ad-free experience choose to pay the monthly subscription rates, the remaining user pool may consist of individuals with lower spending power, leading to downward pressure on ad rates and the need for subscribers to compensate for lost advertising revenue.

It remains to be seen how these developments will impact the crypto market and the user base of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. As investors navigate the evolving landscape, seeking guidance from a financial advisor can help understand the intricacies and potential risks involved.

