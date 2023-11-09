CEO of Crypto Charity Steps Down Following Controversial Comments

The CEO of a cryptocurrency charity, GiveTree, has announced his resignation after making controversial and misogynistic comments about women in the Australian start-up and venture capital scene. Sam Joel, founder and CEO of GiveTree, made the comments in response to an article about women in start-ups that was shared on LinkedIn. Among his now-deleted comments, he wrote derogatory remarks about women’s skills, appearances, and made highly offensive remarks about abortion.

The comments sparked outrage on LinkedIn, with many individuals reporting Joel’s behavior to the social media platform. LinkedIn’s decision not to remove the comments raised questions about their commitment to combating abuse and harassment on their platform. Elaine Stead, the founder of Human VC and the subject of the original article, criticized LinkedIn’s response in a subsequent article she wrote for Medium.

GiveTree issued an apology on LinkedIn, stating that Joel’s comments were inappropriate and hurtful. Joel himself also posted a personal apology, acknowledging that his words and actions have caused deep harm and no longer align with the values of GiveTree. As part of his effort to take responsibility for his behavior, Joel will be attending therapy to address his sexist and misogynistic tendencies, as well as underlying issues stemming from past trauma.

This incident has shed light on the larger issue of sexism and harassment in the start-up and venture capital industry. Reports have emerged that Joel had previously targeted other women on social media and was asked to leave an early start-up incubator due to bullying and harassment claims. It highlights the need for stronger measures to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all individuals in the industry.

GiveTree, a cryptocurrency charity that uses crypto technology to help gamers donate money, will now be searching for a new CEO to lead the organization and uphold its core values of respect and inclusivity.

