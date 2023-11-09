Founder of Crypto Charity Resigns Amidst Controversy, Highlighting the Issue of Harassment in Tech

The recent resignation of Sam Joel, founder and CEO of GiveTree, an Australian crypto charity, has drawn attention to the prevalent issue of misogyny and harassment in the tech industry. Joel stepped down after posting offensive remarks against women in tech, which were later described as “misogynistic” his own company. While the comments were made in response to an article about women in start-ups featuring renowned scientist-turned-venture capitalist Elaine Stead, they revealed a pattern of behavior that prompted his resignation.

GiveTree confirmed Joel’s resignation and issued an apology on his behalf, acknowledging that his words and actions have hurt people deeply and do not align with the company’s core values. Joel himself expressed remorse, stating that he will take concrete steps towards addressing his sexist and misogynistic behavior, including attending therapy.

This incident sheds light on the wider problem of harassment faced women in the tech industry, not just on social networking platforms like LinkedIn but also in physical workplaces. Research indicates that over 90% of women have received at least one unwelcome message or romantic advance on LinkedIn, leading many to reduce their activity on the platform. The risk is that it can contribute to a lack of female representation in the industry.

The issue of harassment extends beyond this particular case, as other women have also come forward to share their experiences of abuse from Joel. His history of bullying and harassment, including denigrating messages to colleagues and negative comments about women’s accomplishments, reinforces the urgency for change and accountability in the industry.

The resignation of Sam Joel serves as a reminder that the tech industry must actively promote a culture of respect and equality. It highlights the need for companies to implement effective measures against harassment and to support and uplift women in tech. Only through a collective effort can the industry create an inclusive and safe environment for all professionals.

