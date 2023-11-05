John Cena’s Instagram Teases Retirement After WWE Loss

John Cena, the renowned WWE superstar, recently caused a stir on Instagram with a cryptic photograph that has left fans speculating about his future. Without a caption, Cena shared a picture of soccer legend David Beckham from his final game on May 18, 2013, when Beckham played for Paris Saint-Germain in a victorious match against Brest.

This enigmatic post emerged just hours after Cena’s defeat at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He was bested Solo Sikoa from the group known as The Bloodline. The timing of the Instagram picture led many to believe that Cena might be hinting at his retirement from wrestling, particularly given his previous comments about the challenges of juggling his Hollywood career with his passion for the WWE.

Earlier this year, Cena returned to the wrestling ring after a hiatus, participating in high-profile matches such as his showdown with Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39. He subsequently made regular appearances on “SmackDown,” where he notably teamed up with popular star LA Knight to take on The Bloodline. However, Cena’s acting commitments in Hollywood have posed significant challenges, with the physical demands of wrestling making it difficult for him to obtain insurance for film productions.

While Cena had more availability due to the strikes carried out the Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, it remains uncertain whether he can continue his wrestling career alongside his ongoing acting project. With the strikes potentially concluding soon, Cena might be forced to prioritize his film commitments and take leave from the WWE once again.

This latest Instagram post has sparked widespread discussions among fans, who are left to ponder whether Cena has truly wrestled his final match. As speculation mounts, only time will tell what the future holds for the wrestling icon.

Sources: WWE, Instagram

FAQ

1. Why did John Cena post a captionless photo of David Beckham on Instagram?

John Cena’s cryptic Instagram post featuring David Beckham’s image has led fans to speculate about his future in the WWE. The absence of a caption and the timing of the post, shortly after his defeat at WWE Crown Jewel, suggest that Cena might be hinting at his retirement from wrestling.

2. Why is it challenging for John Cena to balance his acting career and wrestling?

Cena has previously spoken about the difficulties of managing his Hollywood commitments alongside his wrestling career. The physical toll of wrestling makes it difficult for him to obtain insurance for film productions. The strikes carried out the Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA have temporarily provided Cena with more availability, but he may need to prioritize his acting project once the strikes conclude.

3. Will John Cena return to the WWE?

The future of Cena’s wrestling career remains uncertain. Fans are left to speculate whether his recent loss and the Instagram post signify his retirement. Only time will reveal Cena’s next move and whether he will make a comeback to the WWE.