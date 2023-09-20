Authorities search home of missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown’s slain mother

The search for missing former NFL player Sergio Brown has intensified as authorities continue to investigate the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown. Police in Maywood, Illinois received a report from family members stating they couldn’t find or get in touch with Myrtle or Sergio Brown. Tragically, Myrtle was found unresponsive in a creek near her home and her death is being treated as a homicide. Sergio has been missing ever since.

Recently, a post on Instagram someone claiming to be Sergio Brown caught attention. The post featured a shirtless man resembling Sergio repeatedly reciting lyrics from Drake’s song, “Legend.” It is unknown if this account is verified, but no additional posts have been made since. Authorities have yet to release any new information regarding the case.

Sergio Brown is an ex-NFL player who played for several teams during his career, including the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. While Maywood police have not named Sergio Brown as a person of interest, they would like to speak with him. Investigators are considering the possibility that he may be out of state or even in Mexico.

The FBI’s involvement in the search remains unknown. The discovery of Myrtle Brown’s body has shocked friends and family, and the investigation into her death continues. Further updates will be provided as authorities progress in the search for Sergio Brown.

(Source: WGN)