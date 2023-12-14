David Warner Silences Critics with Impressive Century in Opening Test Against Pakistan

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Australian opener David Warner proved his critics wrong scoring his 26th Test century on the first day of the series opener against Pakistan in Perth. Warner’s impressive performance comes in the midst of heated controversy surrounding comments made former cricketer Mitchell Johnson.

Johnson, known for his fast-paced bowling during his playing days, had targeted Warner in a scathing column for The West Australian, criticizing him for not taking responsibility for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. The former pacer also expressed doubts about Warner’s form and questioned whether he deserved a farewell Test series.

However, Warner’s century quickly silenced his detractors. As he crossed the 100-run mark, fans took to social media to not only celebrate Warner’s achievement but also to troll Johnson for his comments.

The ongoing three-match series between Australia and Pakistan holds special significance for Warner, as it is his swansong Test series. He announced that he will retire from the format after the third Test in Sydney, making his century in the series opener all the more meaningful.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, and Warner, along with Usman Khawaja, provided their team with a solid start, forming a brilliant 126-run opening partnership. While Khawaja was dismissed for 41, Warner continued to dominate the Pakistani bowlers with great skill.

After reaching his century, Warner spoke to the broadcaster during the Tea break, stating, “It’s my job to come here and score runs. It was good to get a couple of partnerships, first with Uzzie (Khawaja) and then with Smudge (Smith). It does feel great, it’s about putting runs on the board for the bowlers. No better way to silence the critics than putting runs on the board.”

Australia finished at 210/2 at Tea on Day 1, with Warner and Steve Smith at the crease, scoring 111 and 21 runs respectively. Warner’s remarkable century has not only highlighted his exceptional skills as a batsman but has also proven his ability to perform under pressure and silence his critics.