Crunchyroll to Stream SPY x FAMILY Season 2

Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming the highly anticipated SPY x FAMILY Season 2. The English-subbed trailer for the series has also been released. Fans can expect new episodes to premiere every week, starting on Saturday, October 7, after its broadcast in Japan.

The animation for SPY x FAMILY Season 2 will be handled WIT Studio and CloverWorks. The season is co-directed Kazuhiro Furuhashi, known for his work on Hunter x Hunter, and Takahiro Harada, who previously served as assistant director on the series. The series composition is done Ichiro Okouchi, known for his work on Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Kazuaki Shimada is responsible for the character design, while the music is composed (K)NoW_NAME.

The Japanese voice cast includes Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, Kenichiro Matsuda as Bond Forger / Narrator, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Franky Franklin, Yuko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Henry Henderson, Kensho Ono as Yuri Briar, Natsumi Fujiwara as Damian Desmond, Emiri Kato as Becky Blackbell, and Ayane Sakura as Fiona Frost.

Furthermore, SPY x FAMILY Season 2 will not only be available with subtitles but will also have dubs in multiple languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic. The premiere dates for the dubs will be announced at a later date.

The official synopsis of SPY x FAMILY follows the story of a secret agent named Loid Forger who is tasked with a mission to pretend to be a family man. In order to get close to a high-profile politician, he poses as a loving husband and father. However, both his wife and daughter harbor secrets of their own, with his wife being a deadly assassin and his daughter possessing telepathic abilities.

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 was voted as the most anticipated anime of Fall 2023 and has generated a lot of excitement among fans. Make sure to check out Crunchyroll’s full Fall 2023 anime line-up for more exciting shows.

Source: Press release, Crunchyroll YouTube

(Source: Tatsuya Endo, Shueisha / Spy x Family Project)