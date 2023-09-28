Crunchyroll to Stream Second Season of SPY×FAMILY Anime

Crunchyroll has announced that it will be streaming the second season of the popular anime series, SPY×FAMILY, starting on October 7, 2023. The new season will be available with English subtitles, as well as dubs in various languages including Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic. The official trailer for the second season has been released and can be viewed on Crunchyroll’s website.

The second season of SPY×FAMILY will premiere on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting channels at 11:00 p.m. JST. The anime will also be available on other channels at a later date. Kazuhiro Furuhashi will be returning as the director for the second season, with Takahiro Harada as the assistant director. The new series script supervisor will be Ichiro Okouchi. The character designer will be Kazuaki Shimada, and [K]NoW_NAME will produce the music.

The opening theme song for the second season, titled “Kurakura,” will be performed Ado, while the ending theme song, “Todome no Ichigeki” (Finishing Strike), will be performed Vaundy feat. Cory Wong. The Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White film will also be released on December 22, featuring an original story.

The first season of SPY×FAMILY premiered in April 2022, with Crunchyroll streaming both the subtitled and dubbed versions of the series. The second half of the first season aired in Japan in October 2022, and Crunchyroll also streamed this part of the series.

The anime is based on Tatsuya Endō’s original manga, which is being published in English Viz Media. The story follows a master spy named Twilight who is assigned the impossible task of getting married and having a child as part of his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. However, Twilight soon discovers that his wife is an assassin and their adopted child is a telepath.

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service, and Viz Media has included the manga in its Shonen Jump subscription. The manga has also been adapted into a stage musical.

Overall, fans of SPY×FAMILY can look forward to the second season of the anime, which will continue the thrilling spy story with a blend of action, comedy, and family dynamics.

