Spy x Family Season 2 to Stream on Crunchyroll with English-Subtitled Trailer

Crunchyroll has recently announced that it has acquired the rights to stream Spy x Family Season 2, along with a premiere date of October 7. The anime series is based on the popular manga published Shueisha and will also feature an English-subtitled trailer.

Spy x Family follows the story of Twilight, a spy who must infiltrate an elite private school. In order to complete his mission, Twilight decides to procure a wife and a child. Little does he know, his wife is an assassin, and his child has telepathic abilities. The series is known for its unique blend of action, comedy, and family dynamics.

The first season of Spy x Family aired in 2022 and consisted of two split cours. The show has garnered a strong fan base and positive reception for its engaging story and well-developed characters. In addition to the upcoming second season, a movie titled Spy x Family CODE: White is also set to premiere on December 22 in Japan.

The second season of Spy x Family will be co-directed Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Takahiro Harada, with series composition duties taken over Ichirou Ookouchi. The character design will be handled Kazuaki Shimada. The series features a talented production staff, including Minami Usui as the art director, Kyouko Hara as the color designer, Yuuya Sakuma as the compositing director, and (K)NoW_NAME as the music producer.

The main cast of the series includes Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger. Their performances bring the characters to life and further enhance the storytelling.

Fans of Spy x Family can look forward to the second season streaming on Crunchyroll, providing a fantastic opportunity to continue following the exciting adventures of Twilight and his unconventional family.

