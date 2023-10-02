Crunchyroll to Stream Paradox Live The Animation Series

Crunchyroll has just announced that it will be streaming the highly anticipated anime series, Paradox Live The Animation, for the fall 2023 season. The series will premiere on Crunchyroll on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. EDT, and will be available in various regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries), and Oceania.

For viewers in Japan, the anime will first premiere on Tokyo MX on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. JST, followed a broadcast on BS Fuji at 24:30 JST (effectively, Wednesday at 12:30 a.m.). It will also air on Animax Japan on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. JST.

During the advance screening event titled “Paradox Live The Animation Special Start Event,” held on September 30 at Westa Kawagoe in Saitama, the returning cast was announced. The anime is directed Naoya Ando, known for his work on Aikatsu!, Love Live! Sunshine!!, and PriPara. Takayo Ikami, the scriptwriter for Beautiful Bones -Sakurako’s Investigation-, Dances with the Dragons, and Penguindrum, is overseeing and writing the series scripts. The character designs are done Koji Haneda, who has previously worked on The Faraway Paladin and the Initial D: Legend films.

The opening theme song, titled “RISE UP,” will be performed the four teams featured in the anime: BAE, The Cat’s Whiskers, cozmez, and Akan Yatsura. These teams are part of a hip-hop-themed multimedia project created Avex and GCREST. Set in the near future, the project revolves around rappers who use accessories made of a metallic substance called Phantom Metal. This substance reacts with their DNA to create illusions linked to their emotions during performances, resulting in a unique and captivating concert experience.

The success of the Paradox Live event at the Club Paradox has inspired the legendary hip-hop team Buraikan to organize a new contest called Phantom Live. This time, eight teams will compete against each other in an epic battle.

In addition to the anime series, the Paradox Live franchise includes CDs, merchandise, and events. Fans can also look forward to a smartphone game based on the franchise.

