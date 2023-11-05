New Article: Vibrant Anime Concert “Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD” Streams Worldwide

Crunchyroll, a popular streaming platform for anime, has delighted fans around the globe releasing the much-anticipated theatrical anime concert, “Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD.” This captivating concert, featuring the beloved IDOLiSH7 franchise, can now be streamed in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and India.

Since its initial release in Japan on May 20, the theatrical anime concert has become a tremendous success, amassing a staggering 220 million yen (approximately US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend alone. The film has since amassed over 700 million yen (approximately US$5.02 million) and has sold an impressive 440,000 tickets within the first 22 days of its release. Coinciding with the franchise’s eighth anniversary on June 10, this milestone is a testament to the unwavering popularity and support of the IDOLiSH7 series.

Renowned for its diverse and captivating performances, “Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD” showcases the talents of four distinct idol groups: IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re:vale, and ŹOOĻ. Each group brings its unique dances, style, and presence to create an unforgettable concert experience. Fans can expect to witness a high-energy performance that transcends cultural boundaries, promising an extraordinary and memorable event.

The anime concert boasts an exceptional cast, with 16 members from the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprising their roles from the anime series and games. To add to the excitement, the screenings include two variations, each with a different setlist. The “Day 1” version debuted on May 20, followed the “Day 2” version on May 21. Starting from May 22, viewers had the freedom to choose which version to enjoy. Furthermore, Japanese audiences had the opportunity to experience the film in 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings from June 24.

The anime was directed Hiroshi Nishikiori, known for his work on “Argonavis from BanG Dream!,” and Kensuke Yamamoto, the VFX art director behind “Trigun Stampede.” The screenplay was written Bunta Tsushimi, the creator of IDOLiSH7, and the original character design was crafted Arina Tanemura, acclaimed for her work on “Full Moon O Sagashite.” The characters were beautifully designed Hitomi Miyazaki, while Eiji Inomoto served as the CG chief director.

As fans eagerly tune in to stream “Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD,” the electrifying performances and captivating storyline are sure to captivate audiences worldwide. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating concert experience unlike any other.

