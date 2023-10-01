Crunchyroll Celebrates Halloween with Free Anime Episodes

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service, is getting into the Halloween spirit offering select shows for free throughout the month of October. Previously, Crunchyroll removed its free tier with ads back in February, requiring all users to pay a fee to access content. However, starting from October 1, the paywall will be lifted on certain shows, allowing users to enjoy Halloween-themed anime without a subscription.

To access the free episodes, users will need to create a free user account with Crunchyroll. Among the anime available for free viewing are popular titles such as “Tokyo Ghoul,” “Blue Exorcist,” “Deadman Wonderland,” and “Zombie Land Saga.” These shows offer a mix of supernatural elements, horror themes, and thrilling storylines that are perfect for the Halloween season.

In addition to Crunchyroll, other streaming services are also embracing the spooky season. Freeform will be airing their annual 31 Nights of Halloween special, while Paramount+ has announced its Peak Screaming lineup. Even mainstream platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Max have dedicated sections for Halloween content.

Although Crunchyroll has a wide selection of free shows and movies, users can enjoy an even larger library subscribing to one of its premium tiers. The Fan tier, priced at $7.99 per month, unlocks the entire Crunchyroll library. For even more perks, subscribers can choose the Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan plans, costing $9.99 and $14.99 per month, respectively. These tiers provide benefits such as offline viewing, multiple device streaming, and discounts in Crunchyroll’s store.

So, get ready to celebrate Halloween with some spooky anime! Create a free account with Crunchyroll and enjoy a month of free episodes featuring thrilling storylines, supernatural creatures, and plenty of Halloween-themed fun!

