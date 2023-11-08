New Addition to Crunchyroll: Mobile Games for Premium Subscribers

Crunchyroll, a leading streaming platform for anime lovers, has joined the gaming bandwagon introducing a new perk for its premium subscribers. Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Crunchyroll has launched its own game service called Crunchyroll Game Vault. While Netflix’s foray into the gaming market hasn’t achieved significant traction yet, Crunchyroll is eager to capitalize on its loyal customer base.

Starting today, Crunchyroll Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan members can enjoy the exclusive privilege of downloading and playing five exciting games on their Android devices through the Crunchyroll Game Vault. The featured launch titles include River City Girls, Wolfstride, Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimensions, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, and inbento. The Game Vault will soon expand its roster, promising a continuous addition of new titles, similar to Netflix’s approach.

It’s worth mentioning that availability may vary for different users, even among premium members. Crunchyroll plans to roll out updates for the Game Vault and gradually grant access to its titles, ensuring a steady and smooth gaming experience.

For anime enthusiasts who are new to Crunchyroll, there are two subscription tiers to choose from. The Mega Fan subscription, priced at $9.99 per month, offers an extensive anime library, ad-free streaming, and now, access to the Game Vault. For a more immersive experience, the Ultimate Fan subscription, priced at $14.99 per month, provides all the benefits of Mega Fan, plus exclusive merchandise discounts and early access to events.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access the Crunchyroll Game Vault if I’m not a premium subscriber?

A: No, the Game Vault is exclusively available to Crunchyroll Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan members.

Q: Will the Game Vault be available for iOS users?

A: Currently, the launch titles are only available for Android users. However, Crunchyroll is working towards launching the Game Vault on iOS soon.

Q: Will Crunchyroll continue to expand its gaming library?

A: Yes, just like Netflix, Crunchyroll plans to continuously add new titles and enhance the Game Vault experience for its subscribers.

Q: When will Crunchyroll grant access to the Game Vault for all premium members?

A: Crunchyroll intends to roll out the Game Vault update incrementally, ensuring a smooth and balanced distribution of access.