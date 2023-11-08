Crunchyroll Expands Its Offerings with Free Mobile Games for Anime Fans

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming platform, is following in the footsteps of Netflix introducing free gaming options for its members. While Netflix has been making efforts to lure its customers into exploring its gaming catalog, Crunchyroll, which is known as an anime hotspot, is taking a similar approach. Starting today, members of the Mega Fan ($9.99/month) and Ultimate Fan ($14.99/month) tiers can access free games on their mobile devices through the Crunchyroll Game Vault. This new offering is currently available on Android, with an incremental rollout soon to come for iOS users.

The Crunchyroll Game Vault features games that are aimed at fans of anime and anime-inspired entertainment. These games are ad-free and do not include any in-app purchases. They will be accessible in over 200 countries and territories. At launch, the available titles include Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, inbento, River City Girls, and Wolfstride. More games will be added in the future, expanding the selection for gamers.

This move aligns with Crunchyroll’s existing interactive division, which develops free-to-download games that complement its anime content. The company sees Crunchyroll Game Vault as a means to connect fans with anime-infused gaming experiences, while also providing a platform for game developers to showcase their creations. Terry Li, a spokesperson for Crunchyroll, emphasized the partnership opportunities, stating, “With Crunchyroll Game Vault, we’re also looking forward to working with international developers to bring their titles to mobile for the first time or introduce existing mobile games to the Crunchyroll community as part of an amazing lineup.”

