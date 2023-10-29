Improving Accessibility During Telecommunications Outages: Ensuring Inclusion for the Deaf Community

When a major telecommunications outage left millions of Canadians without wireless service in July 2022, it highlighted the dire consequences for individuals who rely on accessibility apps, especially those within the Deaf community. The outage, which affected Rogers Communications Inc. customers, meant that people like Kimberly Wood, who is Deaf, were completely cut off from communication. This not only impacted their ability to stay informed about the outage but also jeopardized their safety in emergency situations.

Recognizing the significance of this issue, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is now seeking to improve transparency and reporting requirements surrounding major network outages. As part of this effort, members of the Deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind community are urging the CRTC to take their specific needs into account to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.

Wood, the founder and chair of the Canada Deaf Grassroots Movement, emphasized the importance of services designed to facilitate communication between Deaf and hearing individuals, such as Video Relay Service, Message Relay Service, and text with 911. These specialized apps rely not only on cellular service but also on the preparedness of users themselves. While a hearing customer may be able to borrow someone else’s phone during an outage, Deaf consumers can only communicate via phone if someone they know has already downloaded an accessibility program.

To address these issues, Wood’s organization suggested the creation of a website that provides information about major service outages, offering video access in both American Sign Language and Quebec Sign Language. Additionally, the website should utilize plain language to ensure comprehension a wide range of individuals. This centralized platform would help Deaf consumers stay informed about the type, nature, and expected duration of an outage, enabling them to make alternative arrangements for phone calls and reach emergency services promptly.

The CRTC, which recently closed its consultation for feedback submissions, is currently reviewing the comments received. A key request from disability organizations, including Wood’s group and the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Coalition, is increased accessibility during outages. However, telecom companies have yet to demonstrate substantial progress in addressing these concerns, prompting fears that similar gaps in accessibility could persist in future outages.

It is crucial for regulators, telecom companies, and other relevant stakeholders to prioritize the inclusion and safety of the Deaf community during telecommunications outages. By adopting measures that cater to their specific needs, such as improved communication channels and accessible information, we can ensure that people with hearing loss are not disproportionately affected during critical situations.