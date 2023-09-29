Canadian Online Streaming Services Subject to New Rules under Online Streaming Act

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has set a threshold to determine which online streaming services will be subject to new rules arising from the Online Streaming Act, or Bill C-11. According to the CRTC’s decision, online streaming services that offer broadcasting content in Canada and earn $10 million or more in annual revenues must register with the CRTC and provide information about their activities November 28th.

Under this new ruling, social media services and online services offering podcasts will also need to register with the CRTC. However, social media users or individuals who only use social media to share podcasts are not required to do so. The Online Streaming Act, which received royal assent in April, aims to update the Broadcasting Act requiring digital platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok to contribute and promote Canadian content.

In addition to registration, the CRTC is now requiring certain online streaming services to provide information about their content and subscribership. These services will also need to make their content accessible without being tied to a specific mobile or internet service. The CRTC’s decision follows two of the three public consultations launched in May related to Bill C-11. The regulator is still considering the contributions that traditional broadcasters and online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content.

Overall, these new rules and regulations aim to modernize the broadcasting landscape in Canada. By requiring online streaming services to contribute and promote Canadian content, the Online Streaming Act seeks to ensure that Canadian voices and stories have a platform in the digital age.

