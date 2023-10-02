Confusion and Concerns Surround Canada’s New Registration Requirements for Online Streamers and Podcasters

Canada’s broadcasting regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), recently announced that online streaming and podcasting services operating in Canada with an annual revenue of $10 million or more must register with the commission before November 28. This move is part of the implementation of the Online Streaming Act, formerly known as Bill C-11, which aims to ensure that streaming and online services, such as Netflix and Spotify, contribute to the Canadian media ecosystem.

Registration involves providing the legal name, address, telephone number, email, and type of services offered the company. While the CRTC called registration a “very light” burden, there are concerns that this requirement may be the beginning of heavier regulation in the future. Some industry experts, like Jesse Brown, the publisher of Canadaland, believe that the CRTC’s move to include podcasting companies in the new streaming regulations was unexpected. They thought the focus would be on regulating larger streaming platforms, not small podcast producers and networks.

The Online Streaming Act does not define the specific content that should be supported or the amount of support required, leaving these tasks to the CRTC. The commission is also planning to hold consultations in the winter to potentially redefine what qualifies as Canadian content. While claims of censorship and an attack on free speech have circulated on social media, legal expert Michael Geist clarifies that registration does not equate to censorship. However, he does express concern about the potential requirement for individuals to register with the Canadian government or the CRTC in order to engage in expression based on revenue thresholds.

Definitions:

– CRTC: The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is a regulatory agency responsible for overseeing broadcasting and telecommunications in Canada.

– Online Streaming Act: Formerly known as Bill C-11, this act requires streaming and online services to contribute to the Canadian media ecosystem.

– Canadian content: Content that is created and produced Canadian individuals and companies, or that reflects the Canadian experience.