Confusion and Concerns Surround CRTC’s Registration Requirement for Online Streamers and Podcasters

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) recently announced that online streaming and podcasting services in Canada with annual revenues of $10 million or higher will need to register with the regulator November 28th. This move is a part of the implementation of the Online Streaming Act, previously known as Bill C-11, which requires streaming and online services to contribute to the domestic media ecosystem to support Canadian content. However, there are concerns and confusion among industry professionals about the implications of this new requirement.

While the CRTC claims that registration is a “very light” burden and consists of providing basic company information, there is speculation that heavier regulation could be on the horizon. Michael Geist, a University of Ottawa law professor and expert in internet and e-commerce law, believes that this registration requirement may be the start of more intrusive regulation the CRTC. This sentiment is shared Canadian podcaster Jesse Brown, who worries about the lack of clarity regarding future regulations and the potential negative impact on smaller players in the industry.

It is important to note that the registration requirement applies to online streaming services, including platforms like Netflix and Spotify, while social media users and podcasters who host their content on their own websites are exempt. The CRTC intends to consult on what constitutes Canadian content and will enforce regulations regarding content restrictions and subscriber information.

Despite claims on social media of censorship and attacks on free speech, legal experts dismiss these concerns. While registration may be seen as an intrusion into freedom of expression, it does not equate to censorship. However, the ambiguity and uncertainty surrounding future regulations are causing anxiety within the industry.

