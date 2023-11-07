New Opportunities for Independent Internet Providers in Canada’s Largest Provinces

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has taken a significant step to revitalize competition in the internet services sector in Ontario and Quebec. The regulatory body announced an interim decision at the Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto, allowing independent competitors to sell their services over the large telephone companies’ fibre networks. This move aims to lower prices and provide customers with more options.

The ongoing review the CRTC focuses on third-party access to fibre networks and the rates that smaller competitors pay to major telecom companies. The initial decision requires significant telecom companies like BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. to provide access to their fibre-to-the-home networks within the next six months. The CRTC believes this delay will give companies sufficient time to prepare their networks and develop necessary information technology and billing systems.

Furthermore, the interim rates for access to fibre networks have been established to support competition and encourage investment in high-quality networks. These rates will contribute to stabilizing the market and enhancing affordability for consumers.

While this decision the CRTC has been met with cautious praise from independent internet providers, there are still concerns regarding the scope of the decision. The Competitive Network Operators of Canada welcomes the move but emphasizes the need for a national permanent framework applicable to all dominant carriers. They argue that fair and reasonable rates should be established to stimulate genuine competition and encourage innovation and investment in the industry.

The CRTC’s broader review remains ongoing, with the next public hearing scheduled for February 12, 2024. It is important to note that no decisions have been made regarding similar measures in other Canadian provinces.

