Adelaide Launches Exciting Augmented Reality Filter with a Unique Prize

Adelaide has just unveiled its latest augmented reality filter for Instagram and Facebook, and it comes with an incredible prize that is sure to excite fans. Developed the local SA group Monkey Stack, the Ultimate Draftee filter allows users to create their perfect draft pick from Adelaide’s playing list.

Using the filter, participants will be presented with three Crows players that they must categorize based on their skills: Versatility, Speed, or Skill. However, here’s the catch – once you place a player in a specific category, that trait is locked in and cannot be changed, no matter who you receive next! It’s all about strategizing and making the most out of your choices.

If you’re eager to try out this exciting filter, you can find it on Facebook and Instagram, but make sure you’re using a mobile device for the best experience.

To make things even more thrilling, thanks to the generous support of Crypto.com, one lucky participant will not only win the Ultimate Draftee experience but also receive an exclusive money-can’t-buy opportunity. The winner and up to four friends or family members will be invited to attend a closed training session at West Lakes in early 2024.

Imagine being able to watch the boys train up close, capture memorable photos with your favorite players, and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their training routine. It’s an incredible chance to connect with the team and experience the passion of the game firsthand.

To enter the competition, simply give the Ultimate Draftee filter a try before Wednesday, November 22 at 7pm. The winner will be selected at random, and once the training dates for 2024 are confirmed, the specific date for the open training session will be arranged with the lucky winner.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to engage with the team and have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Try the Ultimate Draftee filter today and put your draft picking skills to the test!

