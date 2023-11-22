Adelaide Football Recruit Attributes Rise in Draft Ranks to Social Media Break

Adelaide Football Club’s newest recruit, Oscar Ryan, has attributed his rise up the draft ranks in 2023 to a strategic decision to disconnect from social media. While initially not invited to the Vic Country hub, Ryan’s exceptional performances for the Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League earned him a spot in the team.

Recognizing the need to focus entirely on his football aspirations, the 18-year-old made the conscious choice to delete all social media platforms, except for Facebook. Ryan believed that eliminating digital distractions was essential for him to achieve his dream of becoming an Australian Football League (AFL) player. By maintaining a social media blackout for six months, he was able to concentrate on honing his skills and developing the style of play he desired.

Adelaide Football Club took notice of Ryan’s talent and dedication, ultimately selecting him with the 27th pick in the AFL National Draft. His impressive performance throughout the season, averaging 22 disposals, five marks, and four tackles per game, led to a runner-up finish in the Bushrangers’ best-and-fairest award.

Not limited to club-level success, Ryan also showcased his abilities during the Vic Country National Championship games. His defensive skills, precise kicking, and dynamic running were invaluable assets to the team.

Described as an aggressive player who loves to take on challenges, Ryan is eager to make his mark with the Adelaide Crows. His versatility, penchant for running with the ball, and fearlessness on the field make him an exciting prospect for the club and its supporters.

As Ryan prepares to join his new teammates in Adelaide, he is already feeling welcomed thanks to the messages of support he has received. From the club’s captain, Taylor “Tex” Walker, to his fellow draftees and even players from his hometown of Shepparton, such as Rachele and Murray, he is embracing the sense of camaraderie within the team.

