New Details Emerge in Calgary Shooting Case as Charges Dropped Against Teen Brothers

In a shocking turn of events, the Crown has decided to drop all charges against two teenage brothers from Calgary who had been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a strip mall in the city’s northeast. The decision came shortly after a video surfaced on social media that provided strong evidence that the accused brothers were not the individuals responsible for the crime.

According to defense counsel Jim Lutz, the video evidence conclusively shows that both brothers were not the ones involved in the shooting. Lutz highlighted that the physical description of the shooter does not match that of his client. As a result, the Crown made the decision to stay the charges against the 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The shooting occurred on November 13, when three individuals were shot outside the TransCanada Centre strip mall. The 14-year-old brother was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rami Hajj Ali, along with two counts of attempted murder, while his 18-year-old brother faced charges of being an accessory to murder.

The Calgary Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of the shooting. They discovered one individual deceased and two others suffering from gunshot wounds. The surviving victims were transported to the hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, police observed a black truck driving at high speeds and later followed it to Chinook Centre. Two individuals from the truck transferred to another vehicle at the mall. Subsequently, the suspects were arrested at separate residences in the community of Dover.

As of now, the Calgary Police have not provided any updates regarding the investigation or any potential new suspects. The case highlights the role of social media in criminal investigations and the importance of video evidence in ensuring justice is served.

– Note: This is a creative article rewrite based on the given information and does not necessarily contain factual statements.