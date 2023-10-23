Crown Drops Charge Against “Freedom Convoy” Organizer Tamara Lich

The Crown has decided to drop a criminal charge against Tamara Lich, the organizer of the “Freedom Convoy,” who was accused of violating her bail conditions last summer. Lich had been released on bail in early 2022 after spending over two weeks in jail following her arrest at the end of the protest. As part of her release conditions, she had been prohibited from communicating with other convoy organizers.

However, Lich was later taken into custody in Alberta on a Canada-wide warrant when she was photographed with one of those organizers at an awards ceremony in Toronto. This resulted in another month-long imprisonment before her subsequent release.

The Crown attorney, Siobhain Wetscher, explained that dropping the charge was meant to allow more time to be dedicated to the main criminal trial against Lich. The trial has been taking longer than anticipated and involves charges of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation, and other offenses.

This decision the Crown is significant as it represents a narrowing of the case against Lich. By dropping the charge related to her bail conditions, the focus now solely remains on the main charges she is facing.

It will be interesting to see how this development impacts the ongoing trial and if it will have any bearing on the final verdict. As with any legal proceedings, time will tell how the case unfolds and what the ultimate outcome will be.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press