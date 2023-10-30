Protests Disrupt Airport Operations in Russia’s Dagestan

A large crowd of protesters stormed into the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region on Sunday, causing disruptions and forcing authorities to shut down the facility. The demonstrators were vehemently opposing the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel. Reports suggest that the protestors shouted anti-Semitic slogans and attempted to storm the Russian carrier, Red Wings’ aircraft. While there were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests, the incident caused significant turmoil.

Videos circulating on social media depicted some individuals waving Palestinian flags and others trying to overturn a police car. Furthermore, passengers who had recently arrived in Makhachkala were subjected to passport checks the protesters. Russian Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement expressing concern and urging Russian law enforcement to protect Israeli citizens and Jews in the country.

Meanwhile, the regional government of Dagestan implored its citizens to remain calm and refrain from participating in such protests. They emphasized the need to understand the complexities of the global situation and discouraged citizens from falling into the provocation of destructive groups.

Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, the Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, released a video on Telegram appealing for an end to the unrest. He acknowledged the pain caused the issue but urged citizens to exercise maximum patience and calm, promising that alternative methods would be employed to address concerns.

Dagestan Governor, Sergei Melikov, strongly criticized the protesters and promised consequences for those involved in storming the airport. He described their actions as a gross violation of the law and a betrayal to those who sacrificed their lives for the security of the Motherland.

As a result of the chaotic situation, Russia’s civilian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, announced that unauthorized individuals had been cleared from the airfield. However, the airport is expected to remain closed for incoming aircraft until November 6th, causing disruptions to air travel plans.

