Indigenous Artisans and Their Work Featured in British Vogue

British Vogue’s October edition is putting the spotlight on the experience of the indigenous community as the premiere of the film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ approaches. In this feature, the magazine showcases the work of indigenous artisans, including a Dentalium Shell Breastplate Necklace designed and created Crow Artist EJ NotAfraid. The necklace is worn Lily Gladstone, one of the stars of the movie, in one of the images.

NotAfraid shares that Vogue representatives reached out to him months ago, asking for some of his pieces, but he had no idea that they were for this shoot. The artist woke up this morning to find himself tagged in one of the publication’s images on Instagram, completely taken surprise. He expresses his excitement to see regalia made in a traditional fashion featured in such a high-profile production.

The Dentalium Shell Breastplate Necklace is made from a shell called a scaphopod, which is found at the bottom of the ocean. These shells are collected from the sea floor or sometimes even found in mountains. Indigenous artisans would gather them and use them to create different pieces, incorporating their own artistic flair. In this case, NotAfraid adds pink conch shells to the center of the necklace, giving it a unique touch.

Another featured work in the Vogue shoot is the ‘Butterfly Dreams’ blanket, designed Blackfeet artist John Isaiah Pepion. Lily Gladstone is seen sitting on this beautiful blanket in one of the images.

This feature in British Vogue not only celebrates the talent and craftsmanship of indigenous artisans but also brings awareness and recognition to their traditional practices. It highlights the importance of showcasing and preserving indigenous art in mainstream media.

