How to Watch the Croatia vs Turkey Euro Qualifier

Croatia and Turkey are set to face each other in their next Euro qualifier match on October 12th at 2:45pm in Opus Arena. Croatia comes into the game with two consecutive wins against Armenia and Latvia, scoring six goals and keeping a clean sheet in both matches. They are currently unbeaten in the qualifiers, winning three and drawing one.

On the other hand, Turkey is coming off a 4-2 loss to Japan in an international friendly. They have lost one out of their five qualifiers so far, with their only loss coming against Croatia. Turkey has scored eight goals and conceded six in the qualifiers.

To watch the Croatia vs Turkey match, you can tune in to fuboTV or Fox Sports 2 in the US. These TV channels will provide live coverage of the game. Alternatively, you can also stream the match online.

In terms of team news, Luka Modric is expected to return to the Croatian lineup and captain the side against Turkey. Arda Guler of Real Madrid is still injured and will be unavailable for selection in this game.

The head-to-head record between Croatia and Turkey shows that two out of their last four games ended in a draw, while each side has won one game.

This Euro qualifier match promises to be an exciting clash between two competitive teams battling for a spot in the tournament. Tune in to catch all the action!

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

Definitions:

– Euro qualifier: A series of matches played between national football teams to determine the teams that will qualify for the UEFA European Championship.

– Clean sheet: When a team successfully prevents the opposing team from scoring any goals in a match.

– Head-to-head record: The history of previous matches between two teams, including the outcomes and scores of those matches.

Note: The original source article contained HTML tags and images, which have been removed in this summary. The sources and definitions have been included without the actual URLs.