The Critter Barn Begins Construction on New Barn for Smaller Animals

Critter Barn in Zeeland has embarked on an exciting new venture with the construction of a state-of-the-art barn for its smaller animals. This groundbreaking project, estimated to cost $1.2 million, involves the creation of a spacious 6,200-square foot gable barn. Once completed, the barn will provide a comfortable living space for chicks, ducklings, bunnies, and the beloved Kitty Corral, along with four classrooms for educational activities.

The decision to build this new barn comes after the Critter Barn relocated from its original three-acre farm to a more expansive 27-acre location last year. The move not only allowed for more space to accommodate the growing number of animals but also paved the way for the barn’s transformation into an agricultural educational hub for the local community.

Established in 1984, the Critter Barn initially focused on introducing farm animals to elementary school children. However, as the years went, the barn’s mission evolved to encompass a broader educational role. Today, it seeks to serve as a vital resource for local schools and universities, providing enriching experiences and fostering a deeper understanding of agriculture.

The new barn’s construction reflects the Critter Barn’s unwavering commitment to its educational mission. By offering improved facilities and more space, the barn aims to enhance the learning experiences of students and visitors alike. Moreover, the addition of dedicated classrooms will enable the barn to host a range of educational programs, workshops, and interactive sessions, promoting hands-on learning opportunities.

As the construction of the new barn continues, the Critter Barn eagerly awaits the day it can open its doors to a stronger, more vibrant educational environment for all.