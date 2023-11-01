New Article: The Influence of TikTok: Exploring the Perception of Pro-Palestinian Content

Conservative activists, Members of Congress, and wealthy tech investors in the U.S. are once again calling for a ban on TikTok, the popular social media app. Their argument centers around the notion that TikTok’s most popular content related to the Israel-Hamas war has a pro-Palestinian slant that may be undermining support for Israel among young Americans. While concerns over Chinese ownership and potential government control have plagued TikTok for years, this renewed push to ban the app focuses specifically on allegations of biased content.

Critics argue that TikTok is using its influence to promote pro-Palestinian content that contradicts U.S. foreign policy interests. However, these claims are largely anecdotal, arising from discussions on platforms like X social media and conservative news outlets. TikTok, for its part, denies any bias and labels these allegations as baseless.

When examining the performance of pro-Palestinian content on TikTok, one must consider the platform’s data. Historically, there has been more global interest in the hashtag #standwithpalestine compared to #standwithisrael. However, a closer look at TikTok’s hashtag data from the past 30 days within the U.S. reveals that pro-Israel content has been at least as successful, if not more so, than certain popular pro-Palestinian content.

The push for a ban gained traction after Jeff Morris Jr., a tech venture capitalist, highlighted the issue in a viral thread on X. He expressed concerns about the dissemination of “wrong information” about Hamas and Israel among high school and college students. Morris’s experience aligns with previous reporting on TikTok’s algorithmic function, which responds to user engagement serving similar content.

It’s important to note that the generational divide may contribute to the differing views on TikTok. Younger users tend to be more evenly split in their support for Israelis and Palestinians, while older users lean more towards support for Israelis. TikTok’s hashtag data demonstrates that a significant percentage of users engaging with #standwithpalestine are between 18 and 24 years old, while a substantial portion engaging with #standwithisrael are 35 and older.

Though critics like Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Marsha Blackburn denounce TikTok as a threat due to its ties to China, the company emphasizes that its policies apply equally to all content and that it does not promote violent political organizations. TikTok claims to remove content promoting Hamas and maintains a stance against hateful ideologies.

While calls to ban TikTok persist, it is crucial to examine all facets of the app’s influence, taking into account the complexities of user preferences, algorithmic functions, and the potential impact on foreign policy narratives.

