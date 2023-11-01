New Article Title: Messi’s 8th Ballon d’Or Win Sparks Praise for Haaland and Mbappe

Once again, Lionel Messi has made history securing his eighth Ballon d’Or at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, solidifying his position as soccer’s leading figure. This remarkable achievement not only showcases Messi’s extraordinary career but also highlights the immense talent of his fellow contenders, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

In this year’s race for the prestigious award, Haaland, Manchester City’s forward, claimed the second spot, with Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain star, following closely in third place. The Ballon d’Or, which crowns the world’s best footballer based on votes from 100 international journalists, was a testament to Messi’s incredible performance in leading Argentina to their first World Cup victory since 1986.

While critics argue that Haaland should have taken home the award, the Norwegian striker graciously acknowledged Messi’s triumph. Haaland posted an Instagram photo of Messi, captioned “Felicitaciones Leo Messi” (Congrats Leo Messi), showcasing his respect for the Argentine maestro.

During his victory speech in Paris, Messi took the opportunity to address Haaland directly, praising his achievements and expressing his belief that the award could have rightfully belonged to him. “You also deserved this award,” Messi said. “With your Premier League and Champions League wins, as well as your top scorer status, this accolade could have gone to you today. I am confident that you’ll claim it in the coming years.”

Messi’s eighth Ballon d’Or win has sparked debates among football fans worldwide, highlighting the exceptional level of talent in the sport. As these three stars continue to dazzle on the field, their performances will undoubtedly shape the future of football, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this enthralling story.

FAQ

1. Who won the 2021 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi secured his eighth Ballon d’Or, cementing his position as the leading figure in soccer.

2. Who were the other top contenders for the award?

Erling Haaland claimed the second spot, while Kylian Mbappe finished in third place in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

3. How is the Ballon d’Or winner determined?

The Ballon d’Or winner is determined the votes of 100 international journalists who select the best footballer in the world based on their performances throughout the year.

4. How did Haaland and Mbappe react to Messi’s win?

Both Haaland and Mbappe displayed grace and respect praising Messi’s achievement. Haaland posted an Instagram photo of Messi, congratulating him, while Messi himself addressed Haaland personally during his victory speech, recognizing his talent and expressing confidence in his future success.