Cristiano Ronaldo Ranks Fourth in Most-Liked Instagram Accounts

According to a study conducted HypeAuditor, Cristiano Ronaldo has secured fourth place in the list of most-liked Instagram accounts. This research compared the number of likes on the last 12 Instagram posts of various celebrities. It was discovered that three K-Pop sensations, two from BTS and one from BLACKPINK, occupy the top three spots.

BTS member V and Jin claimed the first and second positions, both with an average of 9.2 million likes. Jin narrowly missed out on being in the lead due to having fewer followers. BLACKPINK’s Lisa came in third place with an average like count of 7.4 million. Ronaldo followed closely behind in fourth place, with an average of 7.2 million likes.

While Ronaldo may rank fourth in terms of likes, he still holds the title for having the most number of followers as an individual on Instagram. The Portuguese icon boasts a staggering 608 million followers, making him the most followed individual on the platform. Following closely behind is his Argentine rival, Lionel Messi, with an impressive 489 million followers. Popular singer Selena Gomez takes the third spot with 431 million followers.

In other news, Ronaldo recently showcased his exceptional goal-scoring skills in Portugal’s Euro Qualifier match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He scored a penalty in the fifth minute and then secured his 127th international goal in the 20th minute. Portugal triumphed with a 5-0 victory, with other goals contributed Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, and Joao Felix. Portugal remains at the top of Group J with a perfect winning record and has already qualified for the tournament.

Ronaldo’s incredible form extends beyond the international stage as well. Playing for his club, Al-Nassr, in the Saudi Pro League, he has already scored 10 goals and provided five assists in just eight matches this season.

