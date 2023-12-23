Elderly Woman Victimized Scammer and Left to Repay Thousands in Fees

Summary: A 95-year-old Florida woman, Virginia Weimer, is facing a distressing situation after falling victim to a scammer who drained her bank account. Despite the bank returning the stolen funds, Weimer was charged $4,237.83 in overdraft fees, which the bank refuses to forgive. Her caretaker reached out to the bank, urging them to reconsider, but the issue remains unresolved.

Virginia Weimer, a 95-year-old resident of Florida, finds herself caught up in a nightmarish ordeal. A scammer managed to gain unauthorized access to her Bank of America (BofA) checking account, resulting in a loss of $13,000. NBC-affiliated news station WFLA reported the incident.

While BofA eventually restored the stolen funds, their actions triggered an overdraft protection on Weimer’s account, causing the bank to charge her $4,237.83 in overdraft fees. Shockingly, despite the clear case of fraud, the bank has refused to forgive the fees.

The situation has taken a toll on Weimer’s well-being. She has not even informed her daughter about it, fearing the impact on her health as she is currently unwell. Weimer’s plea to reverse the charges was rejected BofA, citing the overdraft connected to her account as the reason for the denial.

Desperate for assistance, Weimer’s caretaker engaged with a BofA representative, who conveyed that the bank’s decision was final. To escalate the matter, WFLA News reporter Shannon Behnken intervened on behalf of the elderly fraud victim. Following their intervention, BofA claimed to be reevaluating the case, emphasizing the possibility of a “positive resolution” soon.

However, the victim’s caretaker reported that they have yet to receive any further updates. As of now, the issue remains unresolved, leaving Weimer burdened with the responsibility of repaying the significant fees incurred due to a criminal’s actions.

This distressing situation underscores the importance of banks ensuring the security and well-being of vulnerable customers, especially when they fall prey to scams. It also highlights the need for swift and fair resolution processes to protect innocent victims from bearing the financial consequences of such crimes.