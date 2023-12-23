In recent years, two horrific incidents have highlighted the alarming ease with which lethal weapons can be obtained through the internet. The stories of Am Cyanide, who went on a killing spree, and the 14-year-old mall shooter have shocked the public and raised concerns about the unrestricted nature of online commerce.

A simple search on popular online shopping websites reveals a disturbing truth. Terms like “buying cyanide” or “cheap cyanide for sale” yield results, suggesting that such dangerous substances can be easily acquired. However, upon clicking on these listings, a message appears, stating “search not found” and “apologies for the inconvenience.” This quick attempt to cover up their illicit activity demonstrates the manipulation and ambiguity surrounding the availability of deadly substances online.

Earlier reports revealed that cyanide was indeed being sold online, raising nationwide concerns. Following the tragic incident involving the 14-year-old shooter, the sale of these harmful chemicals was finally discontinued. Shockingly, in Thailand, no license is required to purchase cyanide as long as the quantity does not exceed 1,000 kilograms. This legal loophole allows anyone, including the general public, to possess and potentially misuse this deadly substance.

Similarly, the teenager responsible for the mall shooting easily acquired his weapon through an online black market. Social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook have become havens for illegal sales of firearms and ammunition. A simple search using targeted keywords reveals numerous accounts offering these deadly goods, with sellers even guaranteeing discreet delivery through courier services.

The recent incident has prompted government intervention, with Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announcing measures to strengthen gun control. However, these policies fail to address the pressing issue of the online black market. It is essential for policymakers to acknowledge and tackle this aspect to effectively combat the unrestricted access to dangerous weapons.

While occasional crackdowns occur, Thailand continues to grapple with the reality of a free internet that allows easy access to deadly items. The government must take swift action to close these loopholes and protect its citizens from the dangers lurking in the online marketplace. It is imperative to strike a balance between internet freedom and public safety to prevent further tragedies.