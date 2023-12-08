Ukraine Launches Daring Drone Operation on Russian-Controlled Territory

In a daring overnight operation, Ukrainian forces deployed a significant number of drones to target key infrastructure on Russian-controlled territory in Crimea, according to a statement from Russia’s Defense Ministry. This marks the largest reported drone attack on Russian-controlled territory in months.

The Defense Ministry reported that it had shot down 41 Ukrainian aerial unmanned vehicles (UAVs) over the Moscow-controlled Crimean peninsula and the Sea of Azov. While the exact locations were not specified, Russian-language Telegram accounts and local channels reported that two Ukrainian drones had fallen around an oil depot in the eastern Crimean town of Feodosia. One drone even exploded just a few feet away from an oil tank at the facility.

In response to the attack, Russia closed the Kerch Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, which connects Crimea with mainland Russia. This bridge has been a previous target of Ukrainian drone strikes. However, the intensity and scale of this latest operation are unprecedented.

Ukraine’s armed forces released a statement claiming that the Kremlin had attacked Ukraine with Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze UAVs from two sites. Kyiv reported that Russia launched a total of 17 strike drones from the Kursk region and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air forces managed to shoot down 10 of these drones.

With the recent surge in drone attacks from both sides, it is clear that tensions between Ukraine and Russia show no signs of easing. Ukrainian officials and Western experts had predicted an increase in drone and missile strikes during the fall and winter seasons, and it seems their predictions were accurate.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, it is crucial for both sides to find a peaceful resolution. The use of drones as weapons puts civilian lives at risk and further fuels the cycle of violence. It is imperative for international leaders to intervene and facilitate negotiations to prevent further bloodshed and devastation.