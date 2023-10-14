Man Arrested for Evading Police in Pickton

A man from Pickton, identified as David Glynne Noble, was arrested after attempting to evade police officers during a routine traffic stop. The incident occurred on State Highway 11 near Como-Pickton school.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies noticed a motorist stopped in the lane of travel and decided to check on the situation. Initially, Noble claimed that his vehicle was inoperable, but it was running at the time of the stop. This raised suspicion and caused the deputies to become wary of the situation.

Upon further investigation, the deputies noticed that Noble exhibited signs of nervousness. They requested to search his vehicle, but Noble refused. In response, the deputy called for a police canine to conduct an open air sniff search around the car.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Noble instead rolled up his windows, locked the car doors, and turned up the radio volume, preventing further verbal interaction with the officers. Eventually rolling his window back down, Noble attempted to flee the scene putting the allegedly inoperable vehicle into drive.

The deputies were able to catch up to Noble in the parking lot of Como-Pickton school, where they shattered his window and arrested him. He was then transported to jail and booked on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, which is a third-degree felony due to a previous conviction.

Sgt. Scott Davis, along with deputies Brennan Murray and Cpl. Colt Patterson, played crucial roles in stopping Noble and apprehending him.

