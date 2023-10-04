The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Ticket Warning

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to begin with an exciting match between England and New Zealand. As the tournament approaches, former India captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma have taken to Instagram to issue a warning to their friends and family regarding ticket requests.

In a playful exchange, Kohli made a humble plea on his Instagram stories, urging his friends not to request tickets from him throughout the tournament. He encouraged them instead to enjoy the matches from the comfort of their own homes. Anushka further amplified the message on her Instagram, reminding their followers to understand if their messages went unanswered.

Amidst circulating pregnancy speculations, Anushka chose not to pose for photographers, sparking rumors about a potential second pregnancy. However, she has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations, keeping a veil of silence around the topic.

Anushka and Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021. On the career front, Anushka is set to portray former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in an upcoming film, marking her return to cinema after a five-year break. Goswami, known for her impressive bowling skills, promises to offer a compelling character for Anushka’s cinematic comeback.

As the Cricket World Cup commences, fans will be eagerly awaiting the matches, while Kohli and Anushka hope their friends and family respect their request and enjoy the tournament from home.

