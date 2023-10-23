Disney+ Hotstar Sets New Viewership Record During India vs New Zealand Cricket Match

Disney+ Hotstar, the popular streaming platform, achieved a new milestone during the India vs New Zealand cricket match in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The platform recorded a peak viewership of around 4.3 crore viewers, marking the highest number of concurrent viewers to date.

The momentous peak concurrency occurred during the intense last few overs of the match, as India secured a victory over New Zealand for the first time in an ICC tournament in 20 years. New Zealand had set a target of 273 runs, which India successfully chased down in 48 overs, with an impressive performance Virat Kohli, who scored 95 runs in 104 balls.

This viewership record surpassed the previous record of 3.5 crore viewers, which was also set during the ongoing World Cup 2023 in a match between India and Pakistan on October 14. Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar had previously achieved a milestone when it streamed the Asia Cup tournament for free on mobile devices, attracting 2.8 crore concurrent viewers during the high-stakes India vs Pakistan match.

Disney+ Hotstar’s decision to stream the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 for free for mobile users has undoubtedly contributed to this significant viewership. To enhance the cricket-watching experience, the platform has introduced new features for mobile users. The live feed and video streaming features have been upgraded, and AI-based video clarity enhancements have been implemented.

In collaboration with ICC, Disney+ Hotstar has launched MaxView, allowing users to watch matches in portrait mode. Additionally, the Always-On Cricket Scorecard Pill feature enables users to keep track of live cricketing action while consuming other content on the app. The Live Feed tab provides a unique cricket commentator experience, integrated with contextual information such as player stats and match updates.

This new viewership record for Disney+ Hotstar adds to the growing trend of streaming platforms gaining popularity in the sports entertainment industry. Earlier this year, JioCinema achieved a peak viewership record of 3.2 crore viewers during the final match of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

In conclusion, the captivating India vs New Zealand cricket match in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has propelled Disney+ Hotstar to set a new viewership record with approximately 4.3 crore concurrent viewers. The platform’s strategic decision to stream the tournament for free on mobile devices, coupled with its innovative features, has offered fans an immersive cricket-watching experience like never before.

