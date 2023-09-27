Social Media Buzzes with Cricket Updates: Irani Trophy, World Cup Wishes, and More

The cricketing fraternity has once again taken to social media to share updates and moments from their lives. India batter Cheteshwar Pujara posted a clip of him practicing ahead of the Irani Trophy, while Sachin Tendulkar wished everyone a Happy World Tourism Day and encouraged people to visit India. Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal wished the Pakistan Cricket Team good luck for the World Cup, and Virat Kohli congratulated the Indian women’s team on winning the gold medal in the Asian Games.

In terms of the gameplay, Australia seemed to be on track for a massive score of 400+ in their match against India. However, the Indian bowlers made a strong comeback, restricting Australia to 352. This sets the stage for an exciting chase.

Several other cricketers shared their updates as well. Graeme Smith expressed his excitement for the upcoming season 2 of the South African T20 League auction, and R P Singh shared a picture of his meeting with fans. Jemimah Rodrigues dedicated their win to all the women who fought for cricket in India.

In addition to the cricket updates, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, congratulated Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Sangwan Rhythm on winning the gold medal in the women’s 25m Pistol team event at the Asian Games. Manoj Tiwary applauded Sift Samra for her World Record and gold medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual event.

Cricket continues to unite fans worldwide, and social media provides a platform for cricketers to connect with their followers and share their journey.

Definitions:

– Irani Trophy: A domestic first-class cricket tournament played in India between the champion Ranji Trophy team and the Rest of India team.

– South African T20 League: A professional Twenty20 cricket league in South Africa.

– Asian Games: A multi-sport event held every four years for athletes from Asia.

