Cricket Stars Share Their Thoughts and Wishes on Social Media

Many cricket stars took to social media recently to share various updates and well wishes. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav wished the best of luck to Indian sports stars competing at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. Former Indian batter Suresh Raina sent birthday wishes to Ambati Rayudu, hoping he has a day filled with joy and unforgettable moments.

Meanwhile, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar as he traveled to Varanasi for the foundation stone laying event of a new international cricket stadium. Tendulkar expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to share the field with these two cricketing legends and reminisced about their role in India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup.

Another cricket star, Ashwin, launched a new cricket series called “Kutti Stories with Ash,” in partnership with BKT Tires. In the opening episode, Ashwin and Harsha Bhogle discussed how India performed in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups.

In addition to these updates, there were tweets from other players expressing their thoughts and connecting with fans. Russell Arnold shared his surprise at a recent rugby match, while Gulbadin Naib and Sayyed Iqbal Abdullah sent birthday wishes to their colleagues. Brett Lee also congratulated Oscar Piastri on his qualifying position in a racing event.

The cricket community continues to engage with fans and share news and well wishes through social media channels. It’s a way for players to connect with their followers and express their thoughts on a range of topics.

