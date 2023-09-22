Social Media Updates from the Cricketing Fraternity

The cricketing world was once again abuzz on social media platforms as various players shared updates from their lives. Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah expressed his disappointment at not being a part of the ODI World Cup 2023. He shared his feelings with his fans and stated that while he was disappointed, he believed that everything was in Allah’s hands. Shah assured his followers that he would be back on the field soon and thanked them for their prayers and support.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif voiced his concern about India’s poor fielding performance ahead of the World Cup. He cautioned that if India did not improve their catching abilities, they could risk losing the World Cup. He emphasized that catches can also win matches, just like batting and bowling.

Meanwhile, several Indian cricketers, including Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and others, took to social media to wish BCCI secretary Jay Shah a happy birthday. They expressed their well wishes and hopes for a year filled with joy, success, and great milestones for Shah.

These updates from the cricketing fraternity show the impact that social media has on the way players connect with their fans and share moments from their lives. It allows fans to get a glimpse into the personal lives of their favorite cricketers and engage with them on a more personal level.

