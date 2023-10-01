Social Media Trends: Cricket Legends Congratulate Indian Contingent on Asian Games Victory

The cricketing world recently witnessed an outpouring of excitement as several cricket legends took to various platforms to share their thoughts. Sachin Tendulkar, Manoj Tiwary, and Dhawal Kulkarni came together to offer their heartfelt congratulations to the Indian contingent for securing another Gold for India at the thrilling Asian Games of 2023. The trio highlighted India’s growing dominance in shooting and the team’s outstanding performance that set a new Asian Games record.

David Warner, an international cricketer, expressed his deep affection for India, praising its warm-hearted people, delectable cuisine, and unmatched hospitality. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina, known as the T20 maestro, treated his fans to a delightful glimpse of his Rajasthani ‘Chai’ experience, sharing the moment on his social media account.

The playful banter between spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the charismatic Dinesh Kartik on Twitter caught the attention of the Twitterverse. Ashwin playfully kept Kartik waiting for an interview, sparking off some good-natured banter between the two cricketers.

In other cricket news, Hayley Mathews received praise from Ian Raphael Bishop and Lisa Sthalekar for her impressive performance in the summer of cricket. Additionally, Sai Kishore emphasized the unifying power of sport, stating that it brings people together regardless of borders.

Overall, the social media trends for October 1st showcased the joy and excitement surrounding the Indian contingent’s victory at the Asian Games. Cricket legends, international cricketers, and fans alike expressed their admiration for the team’s achievements and shared their love for the sport and India.

