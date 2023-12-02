Mitch Marsh’s Controversial Trophy Moment Sparks Outcry in India

Australian cricketer Mitch Marsh has found himself at the center of a heated controversy after a photo surfaced on social media showing him resting his feet on top of the Cricket World Cup trophy. The image quickly went viral and enraged Indian fans, who accused Marsh of disrespecting their religious and cultural sentiments.

One diehard Indian fan took their outrage to the next level writing a complaint letter to the Indian Prime Minister, calling for a lifetime ban on Marsh from cricket in India. The fan argued that placing his feet on the trophy, Marsh had shown a blatant disregard for the nation’s sacred symbols.

The image, which garnered over 4.1 million views, received a flood of angry comments from Indian fans who condemned Marsh’s actions as disrespectful. Even Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami expressed his disappointment, stating that the trophy represents the pinnacle of achievement in cricket and should be treated with reverence.

In response to the backlash, Marsh remained unapologetic and suggested that he would repeat the action if given the chance. He clarified that there was no intention of disrespect in the photo and had not paid much attention to the social media frenzy surrounding it.

While the controversy continues to brew, Marsh has shifted his focus to the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. He emphasized the need to spend time with family, relax, and prepare for the challenges ahead.

