Tragic Fire Destroys Beloved Community Grocery Store in Bay City

A devastating fire swept through Kramer’s South End Grocery in Bay City on Wednesday morning, leaving the local community in shock. The historic grocery store, which had already closed its doors to walk-in customers in 2019 but continued to take custom meat orders, was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but the loss of this beloved establishment has left a void in the hearts of Bay City residents.

The owners of Kramer’s South End Grocery took to Facebook to express their gratitude to the customers who had supported them over the years. They were preparing to celebrate the store’s 100th anniversary in March, a milestone that now remains unattainable. The sentiment echoed the owners was that of deep appreciation for the generations of customers who had passed through their doors and the friendships that had been forged within the store’s walls.

The fire resulted in the loss of not just a building, but also a place that held countless fond memories for the community. However, amid the devastation, the owners expressed relief that no one was harmed and expressed their gratitude to the brave first responders who battled the flames for several hours.

As the holiday season is upon us, the owners regretfully informed customers that they would not be able to fulfill their holiday orders. However, they wished them a happy holiday season, hoping that they can still enjoy precious moments with their loved ones.

The future of Kramer’s South End Grocery remains uncertain at this time. However, the owners find solace in knowing that they have a supportive community their side. As Bay City mourns the loss of this iconic establishment, the spirit of resilience and unity will undoubtedly prevail, ensuring that the memories created at Kramer’s South End Grocery live on.

