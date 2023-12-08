Former Business in Huntington, WV Slated for Emergency Demolition Prior to Fire

Summary: A former business in Huntington, West Virginia, which caught fire on Monday night, was scheduled for emergency demolition even before the incident occurred. The building, located at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street, had been a cause for concern due to previous fires and significant damage to the roof. The fire, which resulted in explosions witnessed nearby residents, was likely exacerbated highly flammable materials within the structure. Authorities have deemed the building unsafe to enter, and a demolition date has yet to be determined. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Huntington firefighters responded to the large fire at the former business shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday night. The multiple-story brick building was already engulfed in flames upon their arrival, and the roadways in the vicinity have been closed to traffic.

The building, formerly housing AA Transmission, had a history of fires, including a massive one in 2017. Due to the extent of the damage, authorities have been unable to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Chief Greg Fuller of the Huntington Fire Department expressed his concerns about the building’s condition, stating that most of the roof being missing contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. The explosions witnessed the public were likely a result of highly flammable materials, possibly including metal, within the building.

As a precautionary measure, emergency demolition plans were already in place for the building before the fire occurred. However, a date for the demolition has not yet been finalized.

Authorities from the Huntington Police Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are also present at the scene to provide support. Despite the magnitude of the fire, no injuries have been reported so far.

Further updates on the situation can be accessed through the WSAZ app.