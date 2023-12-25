New State-of-the-Art Industrial Facility Breaks Ground in Battle Creek

Construction for a groundbreaking $20 million industrial facility kicked off in Battle Creek, Michigan, signaling a significant boost for the local economy. This highly anticipated project is the second endeavor Industrial Partners USA in Battle Creek, following the successful completion of their initial 270,000-square-foot spec building in 2022.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Mark Behnke expressed his admiration for the first building’s impact, stating, “I am struck how large and impressive the first spec building is, providing industrial space in such a high visibility location along I-94. At over 5,000 square feet, I expect the new building to be equally impressive, if not more so.”

Planned for an adjacent lot on Wakins Road, the new facility will encompass a vast area measuring 504,000 square feet. It will feature towering 32-foot ceilings, durable 6-inch concrete floors, and strategically placed columns spaced at a generous 50-by-50 interval. This sizable expansion aims to accommodate the growing demands of Battle Creek’s industrial sector.

The development of this state-of-the-art facility is expected to have a significant positive impact on employment opportunities in the area. With the completion of Industrial Partners USA’s first project, officials proudly announced that the entire space had already been leased, indicating the high demand for industrial space in the region.

The construction of the new industrial facility not only showcases the economic vitality of Battle Creek but also emphasizes the city’s attractiveness to investors and businesses seeking expansion. As Battle Creek continues to position itself as a vibrant hub for industrial development, this investment marks an important milestone on the path to sustained growth and prosperity for the local community.