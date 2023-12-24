Fire at York Creek Apartments Temporarily Displaces Residents

A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at York Creek Apartments in Comstock Park, leading to the temporary evacuation of residents. The fire was reported at approximately 10:58 a.m. in an apartment building located on Yorkland Drive. Firefighters from the Alpine Township were dispatched to the scene and worked to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire, although one 20-stall garage building in the complex was completely destroyed. Four vehicles and personal property items were also damaged. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

As of 1 p.m., the fire was mostly contained, but there were downed power lines in the area. Firefighters awaited confirmation from Consumers Energy that the building had been de-energized before addressing the remaining hot spots.

It has not been confirmed whether the power lines were knocked down high winds or lightning. However, the incident prompted the precautionary evacuation of 36 apartment units. There is no immediate fire, damage, or concern for any of the residential units, and residents will be allowed to return as soon as the fire department grants approval.

To support the displaced residents, the Red Cross is setting up a shelter at the Alpine Township Fire Department Station 1. Additionally, the York Creek office building is available as a temporary shelter. The Rapid, a local transportation service, has provided buses on site for residents seeking temporary shelter.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic control near the scene of the fire.