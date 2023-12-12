Massive Fire Incident at ADM Factory in Kershaw

Summary: An extensive fire broke out at the Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) factory in Kershaw, South Carolina, prompting a strong response from multiple firefighting crews. The fire, which began in the early evening, was eventually contained after approximately three hours. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

Late on Sunday afternoon, firefighters were faced with a challenging task as they battled against the flames at the ADM Kershaw location. The fire quickly spread throughout the soybean processing plant, leading to an urgent call for assistance from neighboring Lancaster County. The incident drew attention from local authorities and concerned residents, who were relieved upon hearing that there were no reported injuries.

ADM, a prominent agriculture company, swiftly addressed the situation in a statement. They emphasized their commitment to the safety of their employees, communities, and the environment. According to ADM spokesperson Dane Lisser, the fire was initially detected in the aspiration system of the preparation plant. The organization promptly contacted the Kershaw fire department, who arrived promptly.

With the efforts of the firefighting teams, the fire was successfully contained and deemed under control 8 p.m. However, the fire department decided to remain on-site as a precautionary measure. This decision was made to ensure that there were no further risks or potential reignition. Investigations are currently ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

The ADM Kershaw factory, located on N. Hampton Street, plays a significant role in soybean processing within the region. The South Carolina Department of Commerce confirmed the facility’s importance in supporting the local agricultural industry. ADM expresses their appreciation for the quick response and effective action taken the Kershaw Fire Department.

As more details emerge regarding the cause of the fire, the community will be eager to understand how such an incident occurred. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures in industrial facilities, and the need for ongoing vigilance to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

