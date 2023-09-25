Snapchat Plus Subscription Service Reaches 5 Million Paid Users Worldwide

The subscription service Snapchat Plus continues to show growth, with the latest data from the social media platform reporting 5 million paid users globally. This milestone comes after the service surpassed 3 million subscriptions in April since its launch in June. While this number is only a fraction of the 750 million people who use Snapchat every month, it remains significant for the company, which has been seeking alternative revenue streams without relying on advertising.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has stated that the company’s medium-term goal is to reach 10 million paid users. One of the features of Snapchat Plus is the ability to chat with MyAi, the company’s artificial intelligence platform. MyAi functions as a chatbot, allowing users to have conversations as if they were talking to a real friend. The chatbot is based on ChatGpt, the well-known chatbot developed OpenAi.

Initially available exclusively to subscribers, the generative AI platform has now been opened to all users, although with some limitations on the number of conversations. Snapchat Plus also offers exclusive features such as the ability to track how many times friends view a user’s Story and various versions of Bitmoji, the social media platform’s avatars.

Snapchat has been an app that has heavily invested in artificial intelligence. In recent months, the company introduced a new generative AI feature called “Dreams,” which applies unique effects to photos and videos, similar to the well-known lenses. However, instead of relying on real-time camera usage, the feature utilizes generative AI to modify existing selfies and transform users into mythical characters based on the chosen customization.

