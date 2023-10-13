Godzilla Returns in Apple TV+ Series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”

The highly anticipated Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will bring the iconic monster Godzilla back to the small screen. The series, developed Chris Black and Matt Fraction, is a part of the “MonsterVerse” expansion from Legendary Television. The official trailer for the series was unveiled at New York Comic Con, giving fans a taste of the action-packed drama to come.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” follows two siblings who uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. The series takes place in the aftermath of the epic battle between Godzilla and the Titans, which leveled San Francisco and revealed the existence of monsters. As the siblings delve into the world of monsters, they discover buried secrets that span three generations and explore the ways in which earth-shattering events can impact their lives.

The series features an impressive cast including Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell portray the character of Army officer Lee Shaw, who holds vital knowledge that threatens Monarch.

Directed Matt Shakman, known for his work on “Wandavision,” the series is set to premiere on November 17, 2023, and will consist of 10 episodes. The first two episodes will be available on the premiere date, followed weekly releases until January 12, 2024.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” promises to deliver thrilling monster action and uncover the secrets of the Monarch organization. Fans of the “MonsterVerse” franchise can look forward to an immersive and captivating series that expands the universe established the previous films.

