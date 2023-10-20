Where to Watch Creature (2023) – Streaming Details and Synopsis

If you are looking to watch the Turkish horror miniseries, Creature (2023), we have all the streaming details for you. Directed Cagan Irmak, this eight-episode original series was released on October 20, 2023, and has garnered immense excitement among horror fans.

Creature is available to stream on Netflix. The miniseries is set in 19th-century Ottoman Turkey and follows the story of Ziya, a highly ambitious medical student. Ziya teams up with Doctor Ihsan to conduct forbidden experiments in search of a cure for infectious diseases, leading to far-reaching consequences.

The cast includes talented actors such as Taner Olmez, Erkan Kolcak Kostendil, Devrim Yakut, Sifanur Gul, and Durul Bazan, among others.

To watch Creature on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan based on your preferences:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

The cheapest Netflix plan, Standard with Ads, offers most of its content but includes ads before or during the shows. It allows Full HD streaming and supports two devices at a time.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and offers the same features as the cheapest plan. It also allows users to download content on two supported devices, with an option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For those looking for the best viewing experience, the Premium Plan is recommended. It offers everything from the Standard Plan but supports four devices at a time and provides content in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices and can add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household.

Creature (2023) is a tragic tale set in Ottoman-era Istanbul, where a reckless scientist meets his demise, and his student, Ziya, takes on his work using untested methods, resulting in devastating consequences.

Please note that streaming service availability may change over time. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Netflix

– IMDb